GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,564 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.15% of Allegiant Travel worth $45,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $217.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $99.27 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.35.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.