GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 529 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $44,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 4,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $394.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.77.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.