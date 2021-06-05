GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 91,418 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 91,418 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of RPM International worth $49,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in RPM International by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in RPM International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 11.1% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $94.94 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

