Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $56,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $840,387 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HAE opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.94.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.