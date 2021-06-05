Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.92. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 267,435 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 million, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 955.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the period. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

