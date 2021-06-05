Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.92. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 267,435 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 million, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 955.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the period. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.
