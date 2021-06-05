Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,649 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Halliburton by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,031,984 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 363,222 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,281 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,399,693 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $72,957,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,446 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.68. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.59.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

