Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,257.50 ($29.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,385 ($31.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 2,640 ($34.49) on Friday. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,125.81 ($27.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,659 ($34.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,538.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

