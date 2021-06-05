Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,689 shares of company stock worth $5,724,504. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

