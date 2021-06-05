Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €167.75 ($197.36).

A number of research firms have weighed in on HNR1. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

FRA:HNR1 opened at €143.50 ($168.82) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €151.01. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

