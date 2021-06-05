Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 62.10 ($0.81). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 62.08 ($0.81), with a volume of 11,238 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £85.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 26.90 and a quick ratio of 26.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 181.12.

About Hansard Global (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

