Harmony Price Hits $0.0953 (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0953 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $971.44 million and $78.40 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harmony has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00075764 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00111009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.98 or 0.01012650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,602.45 or 0.09940593 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,059,677,604 coins and its circulating supply is 10,188,735,604 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

