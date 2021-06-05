Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total value of C$722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$336,591.80.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.60, for a total value of C$618,000.00.

TSE CM traded down C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$145.19. 797,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,453. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$130.07. The company has a market cap of C$65.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.24. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$89.42 and a 12 month high of C$146.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cormark raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$150.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

