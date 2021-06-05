Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits Market Capitalization of $185.18 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $185.18 million and $971,291.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $12.47 or 0.00034587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,064.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.86 or 0.07275497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $652.65 or 0.01809678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.00480365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00175229 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.52 or 0.00761207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.69 or 0.00481607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00427188 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,846,237 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

