Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

HE opened at $43.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

