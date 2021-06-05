HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,849 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 305.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 316,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,562,000 after acquiring an additional 238,182 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 81,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,810,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,465,000 after acquiring an additional 235,366 shares during the period. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $76.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

