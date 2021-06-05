Head to Head Analysis: Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) vs. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) and Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Edgewise Therapeutics and Dynavax Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewise Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Dynavax Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.98%. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 88.61%. Given Dynavax Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dynavax Technologies is more favorable than Edgewise Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Edgewise Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Dynavax Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dynavax Technologies $46.55 million 21.32 -$75.24 million ($0.61) -14.20

Edgewise Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dynavax Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Dynavax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Dynavax Technologies -51.91% -50.48% -9.46%

Summary

Dynavax Technologies beats Edgewise Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and sells CpG 1018, the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Valneva Scotland Limited; agreement with Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.; and sublicense agreement with Merck, Sharp & Dohme Corp. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

