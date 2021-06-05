Head to Head Analysis: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) & Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

79.6% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of KeyCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 23.76% 11.06% 1.02% Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. KeyCorp pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for KeyCorp and Intesa Sanpaolo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 2 8 7 0 2.29 Intesa Sanpaolo 0 3 9 0 2.75

KeyCorp presently has a consensus target price of $23.97, indicating a potential upside of 5.47%. Given KeyCorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KeyCorp and Intesa Sanpaolo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $7.34 billion 3.01 $1.34 billion $1.26 18.04 Intesa Sanpaolo $52.10 billion 1.13 $4.66 billion N/A N/A

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than KeyCorp.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. As of February 25, 2021, it operated through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and 1,400 ATMs in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp, through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association, has a strategic alliance with XUP, Inc. to provide digital and physical merchant services. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit, e-money, and payment systems; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit entities, corporates and financial institutions, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional counterparties, and other customers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of approximately 3,752 branches in Italy and 1,047 branches in Central Eastern Europe, and the Middle Eastern and North African areas. The company is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

