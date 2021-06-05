Head-To-Head Comparison: CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) vs. Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

CCUR has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CCUR and Yiren Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81% Yiren Digital -17.96% -0.59% -0.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCUR and Yiren Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A Yiren Digital $607.20 million 0.54 -$106.17 million N/A N/A

CCUR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yiren Digital.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats CCUR on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans. It also distributes short-term cash management, mutual fund investment, insurance, and securities and stock products. In addition, the company provides online investor education services, which include a range of investment and trading topics, and various types of training programs on wealth planning, market insights, and investment strategies; consultancy information technology support; referral; and IT, system maintenance, and customer support services. Further, it is involved in the provision of services for financing lease and insurance brokerage businesses. The company offers its products through www.yxpuhui.com, and a wealth management website and mobile application. As of December 31, 2020, it had 60 fixed income products, 810 mutual fund products, and 296 insurance products. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

