Head to Head Comparison: Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) & Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Overstock.com alerts:

70.6% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Overstock.com and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com 3.09% 26.14% 12.27% Poshmark N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Overstock.com and Poshmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overstock.com 0 0 6 0 3.00 Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56

Overstock.com currently has a consensus price target of $108.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.41%. Poshmark has a consensus price target of $60.88, suggesting a potential upside of 30.58%. Given Poshmark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Overstock.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Overstock.com and Poshmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com $2.55 billion 1.53 $56.00 million $1.24 72.94 Poshmark $262.08 million 13.47 $16.84 million $1.25 37.30

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Poshmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Overstock.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Overstock.com beats Poshmark on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. In addition, the company offers businesses advertising products or services on its website. It provides its products and services through its internet websites, which include overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. Further, it focuses on the development and management of financial applications of blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.