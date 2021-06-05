Head-To-Head Contrast: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) & Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eos Energy Enterprises and Flux Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.00%. Flux Power has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.93%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Flux Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Flux Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -62.46% -58.12% Flux Power -63.78% -439.98% -81.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Flux Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 5,543.27 -$68.75 million ($7.31) -2.74 Flux Power $16.84 million 8.46 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -3.84

Flux Power has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Flux Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eos Energy Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Flux Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.