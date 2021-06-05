Head-To-Head Review: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 26.11% 23.54% 16.78% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Alphabet and Blue Sphere’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $182.53 billion 9.00 $40.27 billion $58.61 41.83 Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alphabet has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.7, indicating that its share price is 670% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alphabet and Blue Sphere, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 3 22 0 2.88 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphabet presently has a consensus price target of $2,479.06, suggesting a potential upside of 1.11%. Given Alphabet’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Summary

Alphabet beats Blue Sphere on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells internet and TV services, as well as licensing and research and development services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

