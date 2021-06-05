Head-To-Head Survey: Alto Ingredients (ALTO) & Its Peers

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ: ALTO) is one of 40 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Alto Ingredients to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients’ peers have a beta of 2.81, meaning that their average stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients 1.82% 15.38% 8.25% Alto Ingredients Competitors -188.75% -217.86% 26.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alto Ingredients and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alto Ingredients Competitors 225 901 1152 26 2.42

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 7.99%. Given Alto Ingredients’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alto Ingredients has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alto Ingredients and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $897.02 million -$15.12 million 75.25 Alto Ingredients Competitors $2.83 billion $46.07 million 17.25

Alto Ingredients’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alto Ingredients. Alto Ingredients is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alto Ingredients peers beat Alto Ingredients on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

