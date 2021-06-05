Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.56. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $20,884,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,043,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 67,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 59,224 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

