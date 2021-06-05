Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171,684 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 5.13% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $35,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $854.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $46.33.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

