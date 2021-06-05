Helix (HLIX) Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 33.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Helix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a total market cap of $97,197.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helix has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00026520 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001443 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002483 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,467,011 coins and its circulating supply is 33,341,182 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

