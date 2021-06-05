Hellenic Coin (HNC) Hits Market Cap of $293.86 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $4.20 or 0.00011607 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $293.86 million and approximately $198,353.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.14 or 0.00480852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000230 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

