Helmet.insure (HELMET) Hits Market Cap of $22.74 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001985 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 4% against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $22.74 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00066461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.86 or 0.00292992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00244293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.77 or 0.01123068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,098.27 or 0.99911912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,702,027 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

