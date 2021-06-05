HempCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.46 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $2,639.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,119.08 or 0.99914663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00041669 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00081898 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001025 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009181 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,211,589 coins and its circulating supply is 262,076,439 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

