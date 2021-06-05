Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $25,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after buying an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,004,000 after buying an additional 352,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after buying an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,512,000 after buying an additional 701,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,199 shares of company stock worth $8,944,451 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

