Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.27.

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL opened at $60.51 on Friday. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

