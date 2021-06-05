High Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys 6,870 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,770 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas comprises approximately 1.7% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 157,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,996,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,502,000 after purchasing an additional 508,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 45,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

COG traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,667,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,461,110. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

