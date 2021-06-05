High Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys 8,100 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Ameren accounts for approximately 1.6% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ameren by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,093 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Ameren by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ameren by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 113,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $86.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,500. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

