High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy makes up 2.1% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.71. The stock had a trading volume of 565,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.44. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

