High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 183.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.2% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,083,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,622. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.52. The firm has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

