High Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 90,250 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Baker Hughes comprises approximately 1.7% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,386,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,249,024. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

