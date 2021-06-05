HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 249,800 Shares of CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) by 338.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,800 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of CBRE Acquisition worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,706,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

