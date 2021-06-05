HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,545 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,527 shares of company stock worth $5,931,267. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $166.51 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.24.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

