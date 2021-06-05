HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 344,888 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 344,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOL opened at $9.74 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

