HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $148.48 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.73.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $2,191,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,956,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $69,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,781,178. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.71.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

