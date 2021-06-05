HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 459.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 68,280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TX. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ternium by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 359,926 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 87,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $1,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

TX stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s payout ratio is presently 69.54%.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

