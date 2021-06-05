HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.24% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 26,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWM opened at $27.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

