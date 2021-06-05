HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of National Grid by 610.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in National Grid by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in National Grid by 85.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $2.2812 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NGG shares. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

