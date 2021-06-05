HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 14,098 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 5.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PJUN. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 3rd quarter valued at $821,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 4th quarter valued at $1,207,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 18,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PJUN stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71.

