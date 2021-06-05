HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in STERIS by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

NYSE:STE opened at $193.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.46. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.