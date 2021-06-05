HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,013 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMG. Raymond James raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $201.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

