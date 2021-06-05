HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after buying an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $86,215,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

CRSP stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.51. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.