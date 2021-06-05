HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) by 898.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 4.31% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFEB. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 11.8% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BFEB opened at $30.30 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83.

