HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,205 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $6,555,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SAP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

NYSE SAP opened at $139.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.12. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $2.189 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

