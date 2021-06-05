HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 755.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 27,384 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRUS opened at $77.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.48. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.