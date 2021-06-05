HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,456 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 140,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.50. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.99.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is 103.77%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

